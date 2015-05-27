San Miguel Brewery Inc (SMB) is partnering with Kirin Holdings
Co Ltd of Japan to introduce new non-alcoholic beverage
products in the Philippines in line with its multi-beverage
strategy, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting a company
official.
The diversification in non-alcoholic drinks will add 30
percent to revenues in the next five years, San Miguel Corp
President Ramon Ang told reporters on the sidelines of
a stockholders' meeting of subsidiary SMB. (bit.ly/1etjlFk)
