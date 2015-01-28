San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc has consolidated control of a Vietnam-based hog farming and food processing subsidiary by buying out the 49 percent stake held by Hormel Netherlands BV, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing a disclosure to the stock exchange. (bit.ly/15LHu55)

It already owned 51 percent of San Miguel Pure Foods Investment Ltd.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)