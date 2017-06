link.reuters.com/nep83t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

SM sets record $1.6 bln capex budget for 2013 - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/kep83t

----

US, EU may lift ban on Philippine carriers - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/jep83t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)