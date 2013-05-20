BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
