Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's beer manufacturing unit, San Miguel Brewery Inc, plans to raise as much as 20 billion pesos ($449 million) from the local bond market to refinance older bonds maturing later this year, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/taz96v)

