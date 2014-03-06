San Miguel Brewery Inc, the beer manufacturing unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has hired five financial institutions to arrange its planned 20 billion peso ($447 million) bond offering this month, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

San Miguel Brewery, partly owned by Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , tapped BDO Capital & Investments Corp, HSBC, ING Bank, SB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank for the transaction, the report said.

(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)