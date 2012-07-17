BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022