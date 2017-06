link.reuters.com/gun44t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Cebu Pacific eyes partner to mount US flights - BusinessWorld

link.reuters.com/dun44t

----

BPI, Mizuho Bank forge alliance - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/sen44t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)