Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp hopes to launch a mobile phone service by next year that will complement the broadband Internet service of its unit, Liberty Telecoms Holdings Inc, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

San Miguel is now building its network of cell sites around the country, President Ramon Ang said.

(link.reuters.com/qyv54v)

