San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, inaugurated on Wednesday a grain terminal in Batangas, a 2.5 billion peso ($57 million) investment expected to help trim its expenses, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

