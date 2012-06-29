UPDATE 11-At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Guards blame Saudi Arabia
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Guards' vow to seek revenge)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
JG Summit sees $1 bln petrochem revenue - Manila Standard Today
----
Metro Pacific sells Rockwell stake for $72 mln - The Philippine Star
----
Korea Eximbank eyes Philippine infra projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Guards' vow to seek revenge)
June 7 French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.