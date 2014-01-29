BRIEF-Comstock Holding says backlog at March 31, 2017 of 44 units valued at $23.9 mln
* Comstock Holding Companies reports 2016 results and provides preliminary highlights for first quarter 2017
SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines' biggest shopping mall owner and operator, will spend some 10 billion pesos ($221 million) to open more leasable spaces at its existing malls to boost its revenue stream, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.