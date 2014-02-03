Losing bidder SM Investments Corp plans to ask the Philippine government to reconsider its decision to award a contract to unify and upgrade the ticketing system of Manila's elevated railways to another bidder, reiterating alleged disadvantages of the winning offer, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

The Department of Transportation and Communications has awarded the 1.72 billion peso ($38 million) project to the joint venture of Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp .

