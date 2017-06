link.reuters.com/bud42t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Ayala Corp readies $2.5 bln power projects - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/zed42t

----

Philippine Airlines wants to build own airport - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/wed42t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)