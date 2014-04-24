The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a plan by the country's largest conglomerate, SM Investments Corp, to raise as much as 15 billion pesos ($335.4 million) from a fresh retail bond offering, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/ryg78v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.7250 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)