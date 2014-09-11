The SM Group of Henry Sy, the Philippines' richest man, will not venture into the airline business despite its move to help billionaire Lucio Tan regain control of Philippine Airlines, Manila Standard Today quoted SM Investments vice chairwoman Tessie Sy-Coson as saying.

Sy's BDO Unibank Inc, the country's biggest lender, emerged this week as the biggest financier to Tan's move to buy out his PAL partner, San Miguel Corp. (bit.ly/1qMnCoR)

