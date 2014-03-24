BRIEF-Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 30 pct to 60 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 107.4 million yuan to 132.2 million yuan
MANILA, March 24 SM Investments Corp, the listed holding company of the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy Sr., is aggressively pursuing expansion this year with the roll out of 28 new projects, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/qab87v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 107.4 million yuan to 132.2 million yuan
* Maruti has been launching more premium models (Updates with background, details)