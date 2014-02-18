Philippine banking-to-property conglomerate SM Investments Corp has bought a 34 percent stake in IPO-bound DoubleDragon Properties Corp, partly owned by the country's largest fastfood chain Jollibee Foods Corp, Malaya Business Insight reported.

