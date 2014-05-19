SM Prime Holdings Inc, one of Southeast Asia's biggest property groups, plans an aggressive expansion next year with a possible 18 percent increase in capital spending to 83 billion pesos ($1.9 billion), Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/num49v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)