BRIEF-OGK-2 Q1 electricity generation 17.54 billion kWh, up 7.1% YR/YR
* Q1 electricity generation 17.54 billion kWh, up 7.1 percent versus year ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc, one of Southeast Asia's biggest property groups, plans an aggressive expansion next year with a possible 18 percent increase in capital spending to 83 billion pesos ($1.9 billion), Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 electricity generation 17.54 billion kWh, up 7.1 percent versus year ago
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday: