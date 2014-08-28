UPDATE 3-ECB rate setters vow to keep money taps open as French vote looms
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
SM Land, which is part of the Philippines' biggest property development group, SM Prime Holdings, is prepared to shell out at least 54.5 billion pesos ($1.25 billion) to reclaim and develop 300 hectares of land along Manila Bay, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper quoted parent company SM Investments Corp investor relations chief as saying.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Villeroy, Praet and Coeure signal policy not about to change
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to the regulator's review of the scandal.