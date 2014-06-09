SM Prime Holdings Inc, one of Southeast Asia's biggest
property groups and owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry
Sy Sr., plans to sell as much as 25 billion pesos ($575 million)
of bonds to retail investors next month, Manila Standard Today
newspaper reported quoting the company's vice president for
finance.
SM Prime's maiden retail bond issue will have tenors of up
to 10 years, with proceeds to be used to finance its expansion,
the report said.
(link.reuters.com/bew89v)
($1 = 43.4900 Philippine Pesos)
