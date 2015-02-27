A consortium that includes the SM Group, Ayala Corp and
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc is set to submit documents
on Friday signifying its interest for the 123 billion pesos
($2.79 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike project, the
Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, quoting SM Prime Holdings
Inc President Hans Sy.
The consortium will compete against companies such as San
Miguel Corp and Malaysia's MTD Capital Bhd
for the largest public private partnership project to be rolled
out by the government. (bit.ly/1Dwh3g7)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 44.0600 Philippine pesos)
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)