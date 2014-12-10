BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Stonegate Bank announces first quarter 2017 operating results
SM Prime Holdings Inc has bagged a contract to reclaim and develop a 300-hectare area in Manila Bay under Parañaque City's jurisdiction for 50.19 billion pesos ($1.13 billion), the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a notice of award from the city's Public-Private Partnership Selection Committee.
Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said expressions of interest to match SM Prime's proposal submitted late last month by GT Capital Holdings Inc and Ayala Land Inc did not comply with the requirements of the bid bulletin published on Nov. 23. (bit.ly/1saVKiI)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Stonegate Bank announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Orchid Island Capital Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - sec filing