BRIEF-Daiei likely to log small operating profit for year ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei
* Daiei is likely to log a small operating profit for the year ending February 2018, up from a 7.09 billion yen loss in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
