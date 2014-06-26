SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines' largest shopping mall and real estate developer, is building the country's largest commercial solar rooftop as part of its commitment to use clean, renewable and sustainable energy in its operations, the Philippine Star newspaper quoted SM Prime President Hans Sy as saying.

(bit.ly/1qbWL7B)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)