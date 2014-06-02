Taiwan's Teco Electric & Machinery plans to put up a $250 million software park in the Philippines, Malaya Business Insight quoted the chief of Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) as saying.

Teco was looking for a 15-hectare site either in Subic or Clark freeport zones for the project, according to MECO Chairman Amadeo Perez Jr.

(link.reuters.com/zyk79v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)