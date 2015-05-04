UPDATE 1-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
The proposed 7.3 billion pesos ($163.68 million) bond offering from South Luzon Tollway Corp, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has received strong demand from institutional investors, The Standard reported, citing an underwriter.
The proposed bonds, which are awaiting regulatory approval, are already more than two times oversubscribed ahead of the offering, said BDO Capital and Investments Corp President Eduardo Francisco. (bit.ly/1KFyRbJ)
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it had ordered the recall of 240,000 vehicles made by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors due to five safety defects flagged by a whistleblower last year.