The Philippine central bank has approved the application of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to set up a branch in Manila that will help facilitate the entry of Japanese investors, the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla as saying. (bit.ly/1Djj3uF)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)