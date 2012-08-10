UPDATE 2-AO World shares sink after warns of significant UK slowdown
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
June 6 British online retailer AO World warned tough conditions would slow growth in its home market in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, June 6 Three Indian farmers were shot dead on Tuesday at a protest in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to news reports, marking an escalation of violence as a rural strike demanding debt relief spread.