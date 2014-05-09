German industry warns against underinvestment in fibre telecom links
* Mittelstand in the countryside struggles with Industrie 4.0
Philippine telecommunications companies and mobile telephone service providers are expected to reimburse over 7.04 billion pesos ($159 million) in excess text messaging fees they charged their subscribers over the past two years, the government regulator said, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.
($1 = 44.1825 Philippine Pesos)
---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Mittelstand in the countryside struggles with Industrie 4.0
* Poligrafici Editoriale and Poligrafici Printing sign syndicated loan agreement for a total of EUR 49 million ($52.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)