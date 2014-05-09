Philippine telecommunications companies and mobile telephone service providers are expected to reimburse over 7.04 billion pesos ($159 million) in excess text messaging fees they charged their subscribers over the past two years, the government regulator said, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

(link.reuters.com/cas29v)

($1 = 44.1825 Philippine Pesos)

