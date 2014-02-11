Firms like Filinvest Land Inc and Megawide Construction Corp have expressed interest in an auction for a 2.5 billion pesos ($55.6 million) contract to build and operate an integrated transport terminal system in the southwestern part of Manila, BusinessWorld newspaper reported, quoting a government official.

