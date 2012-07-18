BRIEF-Wing Tai enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
C.bank defers new accounting rules for banks - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
Manufacturing output up 3.1 y/y in May - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: