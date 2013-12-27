The Philippine Stock Exchange has approved the listing by way of introduction, or without an initial public offering, of San Miguel Corp's controlling stockholder, Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc, at a price of 178 pesos per share, Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

