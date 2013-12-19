BRIEF-Orient Bio to issue 12th series bonds with warrants worth 30 bln won
* Says it will issue 12th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 30 billion won in proceeds for operations
Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc, the controlling shareholder of San Miguel Corp, has obtained regulatory approval to list on the local stock exchange by way of introduction. (link.reuters.com/huq55v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says it will issue 12th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 30 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says it expects Q1 net loss to widen to 240-290 million yuan from 166.9 million yuan ($24.24 million) year ago