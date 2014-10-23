Toyota Motor Corp is considering shifting some of its vehicle production from Thailand to the Philippines to spread its risk, Malaya Business Insight quoted the head of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) as saying.

Representatives from Toyota Thailand discussed at a recent meeting between PCCI and the Federation of Thai Industries the possibility of assembling in the Philippines a Toyota sport utility vehicle model currently 100 percent assembled in Thailand, the report said. (bit.ly/1thjPST)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)