BRIEF-Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile to pay annual cash div, to change name to Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group
April 25Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd :
Philippine company Travellers International Hotel Group Inc plans to break ground in 90 days for its second integrated gaming hub in the Entertainment City complex, the Resorts World Bayshore City, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
Travellers International is a venture between Alliance Global Group Inc and Malaysia's Genting Hong Kong Ltd .
The first phase of the $1.1 billion project, which will include three hotels totalling 800 rooms, a 3,000-seater grand opera house, a shopping mall, residential towers and a gaming area, is expected to be completed by 2018.
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan