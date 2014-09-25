BRIEF-National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 154.7 million dirhams versus 250 million dirhams year ago
Leisure firm Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, the operator of the Resorts World Manila integrated casino, is formally taking over the development of a $1.1 billion casino-hotel project in Entertainment City, a 100-hectare leisure enclave expected to draw in tourists and investors into the country, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 154.7 million dirhams versus 250 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 net income after tax $2.8 million versus $2.5 million year ago