Philippine casino-resorts operator Travellers International Hotel Group Inc expects to open three globally-renowned hotel brands such as Sheraton, Westin and Hilton by 2017 to expand its portfolio that now includes Marriott Hotel Manila, the Philippine Star quoted the company president Kingson U. Sian as saying.

