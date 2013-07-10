BRIEF-Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg FY profit before tax down 57 pct at 73.5 mln euros
* FY net interest income 144.8 million euros ($154.26 million) versus 161.7 million euros year ago
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
European firm sets up $120 mln private equity fund -Philippine Daily Inquirer
Alsons buys out Thai partner EGCO in power firm - BusinessMirror
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.
LONDON/DUBAI, April 4 London Stock Exchange's CEO Xavier Rolet will meet Saudi officials in Riyadh as part of a visit by British Prime Minister Theresa May, a spokeswoman for the exchange said on Tuesday.