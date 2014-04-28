Two more lenders, Union Bank of the Philippines and East West Banking Corp, have expressed interest in acquiring control of unlisted United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) from the government, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspapere reported.

BDO Unibank Inc, the country's biggest lender by assets, said last week it would consider bidding for UCPB.

(link.reuters.com/waz78v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)