PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Court of Tax Appeals has approved a compromise agreement between the City of Manila and the local arm of consumer goods group Unilever Plc, settling a 10-year dispute over the latter's 284.15 million pesos ($6.38 million) refund claim, BusinessWorld reported, citing an eight-page resolution dated Jan. 5. (bit.ly/1DWeZAx)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.5500 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
HONG KONG, May 11 The Hong Kong-listed shares of AAC Technologies, an acoustic component supplier for Apple Inc, plunged as much as 14 percent on Thursday, after research firm Gotham City accused it of "dubious accounting" practices.