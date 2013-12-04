BRIEF-Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer
* Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Universal Robina Corp plans to enter new markets such as Cambodia, Laos and Brunei for its drinks and food products while looking to expand the capacity of its beverage plants in the Philippines and Vietnam, the Manila Standard Today reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expected lawmakers would be able to reach a deal on healthcare, without offering specifics on how they would do it or what had changed since a healthcare reform bill was pulled last week for insufficient support.