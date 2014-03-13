Philippine snacks and beverage maker Universal Robina Corp has begun its foray into power generation with a plan to build a bagasse-fired power plant in Negros province at a cost of 2.5 billion pesos ($56 million), the Philippine Star newspaper reported. Construction is set to start next week.

