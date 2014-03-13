BRIEF-Cairo Poultry Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 85.4 million versus EGP 44.4 million year ago
Philippine snacks and beverage maker Universal Robina Corp has begun its foray into power generation with a plan to build a bagasse-fired power plant in Negros province at a cost of 2.5 billion pesos ($56 million), the Philippine Star newspaper reported. Construction is set to start next week.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says Q1 net profit up 124.7 percent y/y at 286.7 million yuan ($41.64 million)