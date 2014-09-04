BRIEF-CAPREIT CEO Thomas Schwartz says diagnosed with prostate cancer
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc, a property firm of former Senator Manuel Villar, together with Malaysian-owned Alloy MTD Philippines and Hashin Group of Korea are joining hands to bid for the Aquino administration's largest public-private partnership project, the Philippine Star reported.
This brings to 20 the number of companies interested in the 123 billion peso ($2.82 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike project, including San Miguel Corp, Lucio Tan Group, Ayala Land Inc, Metro Pacific Investments Corp, Megaworld Corp, GT Capital Holdings Inc , Filinvest Land Inc, JG Summit Holdings Inc, Aboitiz Group and Megawide Construction Corp. (bit.ly/1lADTy1)
DUBLIN, April 26 Ireland's Central Bank said on Wednesday it had fined Allied Irish Banks 2.275 million euros ($2.5 million) for "significant failures" in money laundering and terrorist financing controls.