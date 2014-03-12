Property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. said on Tuesday it would roll out 28 billion pesos ($629.6 million) worth of residential projects this year as it plans to aggressively expand presence in the low income and affordable segments of the housing market.

(link.reuters.com/nap57v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.4750 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)