China Overseas Land's Q1 operating profit rises to $1 bln
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said on Friday its operating profit in the first quarter rose to HK$7.8 billion ($1 billion).
Property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. said on Tuesday it would roll out 28 billion pesos ($629.6 million) worth of residential projects this year as it plans to aggressively expand presence in the low income and affordable segments of the housing market.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.4750 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says Q1 net profit down 13.95 percent y/y at 432.25 million yuan ($62.79 million)