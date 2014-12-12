BRIEF-Sino Splendid Holdings says co expects to record loss for 3 months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
Newly listed Philippine mobile application developer Xurpas Inc has acquired a 21.7 percent stake in Altitude Games Pte Ltd, a Singaporean company engaged in mobile games development and publishing, Manila Standard Today reported, citing a statement by Xurpas.
The acquisition was part of a planned expansion in Southeast Asia, to be funded by proceeds of its recent initial public offering, the report said. (bit.ly/1Gr8a6M)
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.