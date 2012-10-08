Turkey calls for dialogue over Qatar rift with Arab states
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he was saddened by a rift between Qatar and other Arab states, and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Philippine bourse listings hit record $4.2 bln - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
Marriott to build $300 mln convention center - The Philippine Star
----
Tender for $1.5-bln railway project set for Jan - The Philippine Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he was saddened by a rift between Qatar and other Arab states, and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute.
MOSCOW, June 5 It is in Russia's interest to have a "stable and peaceful" situation in the Gulf, the Kremlin said on Monday, commenting on the decision by a number of Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar.