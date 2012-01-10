MANILA Jan 10 Convicted murderers and
rapists in the Philippines faced off against each other in a
prison battle using knives, but also aprons, hats, pots and
pans.
Enter "Iron Bar Chef," the latest recreational effort at the
largest prison in the Philippines -- part of a broader programme
that officials say has vastly helped tame the mood of the
jail's restive inmates.
Inspired by reality TV cooking show "Iron Chef," the version
at Manila's New Bilibid Prison pitted six teams against each
other, tasking them to create an appetizer, a main course and a
dessert in 60 minutes.
Each three-man team was given a box of ingredients including
meat, fish, vegetables and fruits. When the clock started, the
inmates began frantically chopping, frying and steaming.
"This is my passion, that's why I was really interested in
doing this," said Bienvendio Diaz, who worked as a cook and
caterer before receiving a 27-year-sentence for fraud.
The January 7 showdown at the prison, which has 12,000
inmates in maximum security alone, was just the latest venture
in a wide-ranging rehabilitation program that aims not only to
reform inmates but also to cultivate their skills and prepare
them for a possible return to the work force.
"Our ultimate goal is for the inmates to be productive while
in prison," said Chief Superintendent Richard Schwarzkopf.
"That's what we want to give them. So that when the time for
their freedom comes, they can be of benefit to society."
The densely populated prison has seen its share of gang
violence and drug use, but Schwarzkopf said the environment has
vastly changed due to a well-rounded reform program.
Inmates at New Bilibid prison get to paint, create
handicrafts, play tennis, attend church, and now exercise their
gourmet talents.
Convicted for crimes ranging from murder and rape to drug
peddling and illegal recruitment, the inmates are serving
sentences of a few years to life imprisonment. The latest prison
population figures are unavailable, but estimated around 17,000.
No strangers to the kitchen, most of the cookoff
participants had worked in restaurants and catering businesses
before entering prison, and were glad to put their kitchen
skills to use.
Maximo Delmo, who worked as a cook in Japan and as chief
steward of a cargo ship, is serving multiple life sentences for
murder. He hopes his time can be reduced for good behavior.
"Even if we're here inside, we can use our skills and
prepare ourselves. Maybe, if no one will give us jobs, we can
open up our own business," he said.
The event also aimed to encourage camaraderie between rival
gangs. Other inmates watched the cookoff, and even got to taste
the finished products.
After closely watched judging, Delmo's team tied with Diaz's
for first place. They wowed judges with dishes like roast beef
in marinara sauce, squash nuggets with fresh fruits, and
Chinese-style steamed tilapia.
One of the judges, executive chef Mark Crisologo of All
Seasons Resort in Katherine, Australia, was impressed.
"I was very surprised with the dishes that they created,
with the limited time and the limited resources," he said.
The contestants were delighted with the day, both with their
gourmet creations and cash prizes. The top winning team received
15,000 pesos ($340) while runners-up got 5,000 pesos.
But the best rewards were intangible.
"This is a big deal, it helps and encourages our fellow
inmates who have lost hope," said Rommel Chua, a former
restaurant cook serving a three-year sentence for illegally
recruiting workers for overseas jobs.
"Even if you're behind bars, you can still do what you want
to do."
