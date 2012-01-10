The statue of the Black Nazarene makes its way inside Quiapo Church during a procession in Manila January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

MANILA Some three million barefoot Catholic devotees joined a black statue of Jesus Christ in a 22-hour procession through old Manila, which ended early on Tuesday.

The devotees, mostly in maroon shirts, crowded the carriage bearing the statue, known as the "Black Nazarene" and believed to have healing powers, as it crawled through the city in the hope that a slight touch would bless them, heal their illnesses and those of their relatives.

"This was the longest and most difficult procession experienced by the devotees," Monsignor Clemente Ignacio told radio station dzBB on Tuesday, as he praised the faith and sacrifice of millions who joined the annual festival.

Onlookers threw white towels and handkerchiefs to escorts on the carriage for wiping on the statue in the hope of carrying away some of its healing powers.

The procession of the wooden, life-sized statue of Jesus Christ kneeling with a heavy cross on his shoulder has been celebrated in the capital for more than 200 years.

The Philippines, where nearly 90 percent of the population is Roman Catholic, is famous for its colourful festivals and religious feasts, with the Black Nazarene also paraded through the city streets on Good Friday to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Police officials said the procession was "generally peaceful" after the government warned of a possible attack from a group of Islamist militants from the southern Philippines. Raids at suspected hideouts of the militants in and around Manila did not yield results.

Mobile phone services in the procession route were cut and authorities banned the use of fireworks and mobile phones.

"The Black Nazarene will not let anything untoward take place," Rodolfo Anonuevo, a 68 year-old devotee who has brought his entire family to the festival for the last 40 years. "He will make miracles so that this feast will not be disrupted."

BURNT STATUE?

It is not known why the statue, which was carved in Mexico, turned black, according to the website of the basilica housing it. There are myths that the original statue donated by Spanish priests was burned as a fire erupted on the ship that carried it to the Philippines in the early 17th century.

Nearly 600 people were treated for exhaustion, bruises and minor injuries in a stampede in the early hours of the parade and as people pulled and shoved throughout. Dozens were hospitalised due to hypertension and fractures in the crush of people in Manila's narrow streets, the local Red Cross said.

The carriage's two wheels broke down and the rope pulling it snapped, causing further delays in the parade.

Maximo Estacio took a three-day boat trip from the southern island of Mindanao to help pull the carriage for 12 hours before retiring to a sidewalk due to hunger and fatigue.

"I am doing this for my sick wife," the 35 year-old construction worker told Reuters.

At the peak of the 5 km (3 mile)-long procession, police estimated more than 3 million people walked barefoot from Manila's Rizal Park to the city's inner roads.

(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Paul Casciato)