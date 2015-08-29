MANILA Aug 28 Thousands of members of a
Christian group occupied a busy highway in Manila for a second
night on Saturday, protesting against what they say is
government intrusion in church affairs.
Police said about 1,700 people converged on the highway at
around 1200 GMT on Saturday, but officials of the Iglesia ni
Cristo (Church of Christ), or INC, said the number had reached
8,000. Demonstrators raised fists and chanted "Hustisya"
(Justice).
Leaders of the INC, which has about two million followers,
said more members from all over the main island Luzon were set
to join the crowd on EDSA highway, site of several rallies in
the past including "people power" revolts that toppled two
presidents.
The INC, a powerful group which politicians have courted in
the past because its members are known to follow their leaders'
advice and vote as a bloc, is facing its biggest controversy
after some of its leaders were expelled amid infighting over the
use of church funds.
One dismissed minister filed an illegal detention case with
the Justice Department that could result in the arrest of INC
leaders.
Members said the dismissal of the minister was a
disciplinary case within the church which the government should
not meddle with, given the constitutional provision upholding
the separation of church and state.
"Based on the actions of the secretary of the Department of
Justice, there is interference in the doctrine, rules and
discipline of the Iglesia ni Cristo," Edwil Zabala, INC
spokesman, told the crowd on the highway.
"They want to jail our ministers. We will not allow this."
Presidential spokeswoman Abigail Valte said there was no
basis for INC's claims because the Justice Department had yet to
act on the illegal detention case, filed days ago.
Valte said President Benigno Aquino had given instructions
to ensure public safety during the protest.
The INC said the protest was also aimed at dispelling
rumours of divisions within the church. Political analysts said
the move was the group's way of showing it was a force to reckon
with, ahead of presidential polls set for May 2016.
